Man claims he missed Kildare court date due to parasite illness

A man for whom the District Court had issued a number of bench warrants told the court that he has missed court appearances because he got a parasite at work just before last Christmas and was ill for a number of months.

Roger Markiewicz, 27, with an address at Killerig Golf Lodge, Tullow, Carlow, appeared at the March 19 sitting of Naas District Court, on foot of a bench warrant.

The court was told that Mr Markiewicz was arrested at Kilcullen and taken to Naas Garda station.

He is charged with dangerous driving and with driving without insurance the day before on March 18.

Garda Ronan Mannion said there had been three separate warrants and gardai were looking for strict bail conditions.

These included him keeping a curfew to remain at his address between 8pm and 8am each day.

He also must be contactable on a phone number by the gardai.

Mr Markiewicz said that he had got the parasite working at an animal plant.

He said the parasite was gone now but it was not thought that it would affect him in that way. “I found it hard to put on weight,” he said.

Imposing the conditions requested by the gardai, Judge Desmond Zaidan wished Mr Markiewicz well.

The judge said that he could have contacted the gardai about his illness.

But he said that if there had been any objection to bail by the gardai he would have refused bail. Judge Zaidan said another condition of bail was that Mr Markiewicz must not drive pending the outcome of the case.

He said he would adjourn the matter until June 4 but he would give the gardai liberty to re enter the case at any time. “If the gardai ring me (in relation to bail conditions), I will come and revoke bail,” Judge Zaidan told the defendant.