LATEST: 14 more Covid-19 diagnoses confirmed in Kildare; 14 additional deaths from coronavirus in Ireland

Fourteen new cases of Covid-19 have been diagnosed in County Kildare, according to the latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre. The number of cases in Kildare stands at 80, as of 12pm on Sunday, March 29 - the latest day for which county breakdowns are available.

Some 14 new deaths have also been reported from Covid-19 in Ireland this evening. Ten of those deaths were located in the east of the country, and four in the south. The deceased included seven women and seven men - eight of whom had under lying health conditions.

There have now been 85 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The median age of deaths in Ireland is 82.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 212 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Wednesday, April 1. There are now 3,447 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Meanwhile, research conducted on behalf of the Department of Health shows that 65% of people in Ireland are engaging in digital interactions with family and friends.

The nationally representative online survey of 1,270 adults conducted today, and which will be conducted twice weekly, reveals:

· 89% believe current social distancing measures are appropriate

· 94% are confident in their ability to adhere to new restrictions

· 85% feel they have adapted to changes since COVID-19 and know the steps to take if they develop symptoms

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Our research suggests that one-in-three people are worried about their health, with three out of four worried about the health of their families and friends.

“People are taking action to look after their wellbeing. Two thirds of people are conversing with family and friend’s by using phone and internet.

“Restrictions do not mean you stop maintaining your relationships or your health. Adapt your hobbies; go for walks, exercise and do the things that maintain wellbeing within the limits of physical distancing and public health advice.

“I can confirm that expanded contact tracing for all confirmed cases for the 48 hours prior to the onset of symptoms, as decided by National Public Health Emergency Team will commence this week. This will reduce transmission of the virus.”