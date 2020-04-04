Kildare Property Watch: Contemporary style in Celbridge

Coonan Property are bringing to the market a four-bedroom home, 8 Abbey Green in Abbey Farm, Celbridge.

The house extends to approximately 1,500 sq ft, presented in turnkey condition throughout. It has numerous high end finishes including solid oak flooring and kitchen units along with contemporary styled bathrooms and décor.

The interior features a large living room, playroom/study, open plan kitchen dining room, utility room, wc, four bedrooms, including master ensuite, and main bathroom.

The house has a south-facing rear garden which is surprisingly large and due to its positioning remains very private.

The garden has been professionally landscaped and finished with an attractive block built shed, mature plants, trees and a gorgeous sandstone patio area.

Abbey Farm is one of Celbridge’s most sought after developments, known for its stunning landscaping and an abundance of well-maintained green areas all set close to the banks of the River Liffey.

It is ideally located just a short stroll from Celbridge village, bus stops, train station, schools and all local amenities.

The home is for sale by private treaty with a guide price of € 499,000.

For further information please contact Michael Wright on 01 6288400 or emailhim at mickw@coonan.com.