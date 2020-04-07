Colouring fun for kids with Kildare Fire Service

Fancy helping Kildare Fire Service choose new colors for our trucks and fire Personal Protective Equipment?

We're looking for some inspiration on how we might change the color of our equipment and we need your help! We'd love to see some finished artwork.

Once completed, please send them back to us and we will create an album on our Facebook page for all to see some of the wonderful ideas you may come up with!

You can get a grown-up to take a photo of your coloured-in picture, and they can either email it to kildarecfs@gmail.com or post it to our Facebook page. Don’t forget to include your name and age!

CLICK THE TOP RIGHT CORNER OF THE PICTURES BELOW TO EXPAND THEM SO YOU CAN PRINT THEM OUT! (And if you can't, don't worry - they are printed in this week's Leinster Leader too!)