ALERT: Gardaí issue warning over scam calls about Garda detention due to failure to isolate

Gardaí have issued a warning over scam calls claiming to be from the HSE about Garda detention due to people's failure to isolate during the Covid-19 restrictions.

Gardaí said: "Reports have come into Kilkenny Garda Station from members of the public who have received calls purporting to be from the HSE referencing Garda detention due to failure to isolate.

"These are scam calls and should not be entertained. If you receive any message or call that you are suspicious of, ask the caller's name and call the person back on available listings."