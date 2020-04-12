Kildare Property Watch: Charming and historic lodge house in Naas on market for €199,000

A home familiar to many commuters who travel the Dublin Road in Naas every day, The Lodge at Maudlins is on the market with Coonan Property, who are quoting a guide price of €199,000 for this carefully restored home.

The Lodge is a unique residence with historic appeal within an urban setting. The property consists of several quaint rooms.

The sitting room has a cast iron fireplace, tiled inset and hearth, free-standing alcove unit, dual aspect windows and a solid wooden floor.

The living room has an original fireplace with free-standing stove, the house's original stone tiled floor and under stairs storage.

Downstairs there is also a kitchen, bathroom, porch and hall.

Upstairs there are two bedrooms, both with window seats.

The period features are in abundance and have been carefully restored by the current owner.

The home was built in approximately 1880, and measures around 840 sq ft. It has solid teak external doors and double glazed windows, plus a garden/storage shed and gravelled yard.

This charming home is located on the Dublin Road beside a bus stop, and is within a five-minute walk of the town centre and all the amenities it has to offer, while also giving easy access to the M7 motorway.

The guide price for The Lodge is €199,000 and it is for sale by private treaty.

For further information please contact Edward Cummins on 045 83 20 20 or email: edwardc@coonan.com.

Below: Interiors of The Lodge, Maudlins