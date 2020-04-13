Woman traded stolen for heroin, Naas court hears

A woman traded goods stolen from shops to buy heroin, Naas District Court was told on April 1.

Ivona Kliuceviciute, 25, whose address was given as Dowlings House, Kerdiffstown, Naas, was before the court on three counts of theft, one of possessing a foil lined bag and one of receiving stolen property on dates between March 1 2019 and February 25 last. The thefts occurred at Marron’s Pharmacy, Clane; SuperValu in Naas and Tougher’s at Ladytown, Naas.

Sgt Jim Kelly said the case revolved around thefts from various shops and hardware stores in Naas and Clane.

He said a search of her home took place in February and among the items found were a foil lined bag and a number of items which the defendant could not account for. The gardai were satisfied that some of these items were stolen. These included cosmetics, clothing and alcohol products and some were unopened. He said the items were sold to buy heroin and the defendant had 14 previous convictions, the last of which was in April 2017 at Naas District Court.

Solicitor David Powderly said the defendant is originally from Lithuania and her mother and father are also here in Ireland.

He said the defendant didn’t get cash for the items.

He also said there was no violence or threat of violence and the goods were taken behind the backs of people.

Mr. Powderly said there had been no application for bail by the defendant was remanded to the Dóchas Centre where she was put into isolation and placed in a room with no contact with the outside world.

He said she had been terrified. Mr Powderly also said the defendant is a heroin addict and had been on methadone, but is now “clean”.

Sentenced

He said a suspended sentence would allow her to keep away from heroin and she wants to be away from the drug. Judge Bernadette Owens said she considered imposing a suspended sentence but this did not act as a deterrent before. Judge Owens imposed a four months term on each of the charges with the terms to run concurrently and backdated these to February 26.