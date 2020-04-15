ALERT: Warning issued over 'reckless' quad bikers posing threat to public on mountains

People have been observed using quads and trials bikes in the Wicklow and Dublin mountains despite the current Covid-19 restrictions.

There is evidence that some have travelled some distance to get there.

In a statement, the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht said they are travelling on fragile mountain habits, forest roads and tracks and on public roads.

"Reckless individuals who have travelled distances are flouting the current Covid-19 restrictions as well as habitats regulations.

"This activity is a scourge to upland habitats," the Department said.

"Reports will be followed up on and perpetrators prosecuted where possible," they added.

Many of these vehicles are travelling at speed which is causing a safety concern to landowners, other road users and people taking exercise within their 2km radius from home.

The Department said that aside from the flouting of Covid-19 restrictions, the use of these vehicles within the Wicklow Mountains National Park and the special area of conversation is illegal.

Furthermore it is "extremely damaging" to the landscapes within the mountainous area.

The use of these vehicles illegally is also a concern for wildlife and livestock with the potential to scar the landscape and cause landslides.

Anyone who witnesses such behaviour is asked to report it to the duty ranger of Wicklow Mountains National Park at 087 980 3899 and the Gardaí.