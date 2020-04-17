Motorist stopped by Gardaí after turning from Covid-19 checkpoint and here's why...
Shocking
CREDIT: An Garda Síochana
A motorist was stopped by Gardaí after turning from a Covid-19 checkpoint in Rathnew, Wicklow.
Gardaí said the car has been impounded as the NCT was expired for over 12 months.
Check out their tweet below:
Motorist stopped after turning from a Covid-19 checkpoint in Rathnew, Co Wicklow. NCT expired for over 12 months. Car impounded.#StayAtHomeAndStaySafe #PhysicalDistancing #StayAtHome pic.twitter.com/4UhQ8ZUtWI— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 16, 2020
