LATEST: Further jump in Covid-19 figure for Kildare

A further 54 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in County Kildare. That brings the county's total of diagnosed cases to 621, as of midnight on Wednesday last, April 15 - the latest date for which county breakdowns are available.

Another 44 people have died from the disease in Ireland. Some 33 of today's reported deaths were located in the east of the country, and the median age of the deceased was 84. The death toll from the virus in Ireland now stands at 530.

The Health Protection Surveillance centre also confirmed today another 597 new cases of Covid-19 reported by Irish laboratories, with an additional 112 confirmed cases reported from a lab in Germany. There are now a total of 13,980 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “At today’s meeting of the National Public Health Emergency Team, we endorsed a proposal to increase testing of staff and residents across all long-term residential care settings including nursing homes. The behaviour of the virus among vulnerable groups who live in these care settings continues to be a concern and this remains a priority for NPHET."