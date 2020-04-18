Naas court: Man accused of engaging in sexual act with teenager

A man accused of engaging in a sexual act with a teenager had his case adjourned to June at a sitting of Naas District Court on April 8.

Sgt Jim Kelly said it would be alleged that the defendant befriended a teenager, brought her to a house and performed oral sex and had sexual intercourse with her.

The alleged victim in the case was a friend of the defendant’s daughter. The man is being prosecuted for engaging in a sexual act with a person under 17.

Judge Desmond Zaidan imposed reporting restrictions in the coverage of the case.