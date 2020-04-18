KWWSPCA: Two kittens dumped at Moore Abbey in Monasterevin

We are astounded that someone dumped two new-born kittens in a bag in Moore Abbey, Monasterevin; they were just a few hours old.

Thankfully a very kind lady named Kim heard their little cries and found them; they would have been dead otherwise in a very short time.

Kim managed to get them to one of our animal welfare officers where they were fed and brought back to life. They have now joined the three other kittens, Phoenix, Io and Calista, that were rescued last week.

All five kittens will now be hand reared until they are old enough to feed themselves. They will be ready for rehoming when they are at least eight weeks old.

Dog of the Week – Sophie

Meet Sophie, our English Bull terrier, who will be looking for a new home when the travel restrictions are lifted. Sophie is adorable. She is very friendly and gentle and loves to be taken for a walk.

She is also quite playful. She is amusing when she is out walking as she purrs and snorts with pleasure when she is happy or finds an interesting smell. All the volunteers at the shelter absolutely adore her.

It is clear that she has had a tough life, and was most likely used for breeding purposes, and she was not in good shape when she came in to the care of the KWWSPCA.

She is now happy, bright and perky and loving all the attention she is getting. It should be noted that she is not a dog for a home with another dog; she must be the only dog in the home that she goes to and we will not rehome her to a family with children less than 12 years old.

She is a restricted breed dog, and therefore anyone taking her should be aware that a muzzle must be used when walking her in public places. We would ideally like to re home her to someone with experience of bull breeds, if possible. At the moment, Sophie is living in a foster home. She is seven years old, she is microchipped (chip number 900164000119987), vaccinated and spayed. Pease email kwwspca@gmail.com with expressions of interest. We ask for a minimum donation of €150 when we rehome a dog to partly offset our veterinary and other costs.

A dog licence and collar tag are required to complete the adoption, and a secure garden is a must. A home visit applies.

KWWSPCA Shelter Closed to Visitors but Rehoming Continues

Although the KWWSPCA Shelter in Athgarvan is now closed to dog walkers and visitors, we are still continuing to rehome dogs. Anyone interested in a particular dog needs to email the KWWSPCA giving a few details about themselves and we will ask you to fill out a pre-adoption form. If you are not living too far away we can make an appointment for you to visit the dog.

All Government and HSE guidelines are being strictly adhered to at the shelter. If everything works out, the adoption can be completed and the dog taken to his or her new home.

For details of all the dogs available for rehoming, please look at the KWWSPCA website – www.kwwspca.ie.

The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) is a Registered Charity which investigates and deals with reports of cruelty and neglect to animals; family pets, wild animals and birds, and horses, ponies and donkeys, throughout County Kildare and West Wicklow.

The Society is run entirely on a voluntary basis, there are no paid employees.

Helpline: 087 1279835

Email: kwwspca@gmail.com

Website: www.kwwspca.ie

Follow us on Facebook.