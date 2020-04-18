Motoring review: The all-new Kia XCeed CUV is ‘xcellence’ in motion

The all-new Kia XCeed is a new urban Crossover Utility Vehicle (CUV) from Kia Motors which combines compact SUV practicality with the sporty packaging, and engaging handling of a hatchback.

A sporty alternative to traditional SUVs, the new CUV nevertheless offers comparable levels of space for occupants and luggage. The Kia XCeed engages drivers with its sporty handling and a comfortable, assured ride, while providing a more commanding view of the road ahead than a conventional hatchback.

The XCeed’s suite of advanced safety, connectivity and infotainment features make it one of the most high-tech cars in the CUV class. Powered by a range of fast-revving, turbocharged engines, it is also one of the most efficient.

The new Kia XCeed is more emotional and dynamic in format and appearance than its taller rivals, while offering something different to the other models in the Ceed range. The only body panels carried over from its five-door hatchback sibling are the front doors. The front and rear of the car also represent a departure from the ‘face’ of the conventional Ceed model family, differentiating the Kia XCeed from its stablemates.

Engine options

There are two engine options in the new front-wheel-drive Kia XCeed — a 1.0-litre T-GDI (120PS) turbocharged petrol unit, and a 1.6-litre CRDi (115PS) turbo-diesel. While the petrol engine is available across the entire model line-up, the diesel engine is only available in the mid-spec K3 trim level, while a six-speed manual gearbox comes as standard no matter what engine or trim level is chosen.

Kia’s terrific 1.0-litre petrol engine produces an impressive 172Nm of torque, while the torque figure for the diesel engine is a healthy 280Nm, with both engines providing a perfect blend of power and economy, along with low annual road tax. A plug-in petrol-electric hybrid will join the Kia XCeed range very soon, with a 1.6-litre petrol engine and electric motors working together to produce an impressive 141bhp. It will also be able to cover up to 64 km’s on battery power alone.

Test Car

My test car was a new Kia XCeed 1.6 CRDi K3 in stylish Cosmos Blue metallic paint. Key features which come as standard in K3 specification include an electronic parking brake, 18” alloy wheels, metal pedals, cloth and artificial leather upholstery, yellow colour pack, 10.25” touchscreen, TomTom navigation with WiFi, wireless phone charger, chrome coated front grille, high gloss centre facia, and a side repeater lamp on the outside mirrors.

Externally, and from every angle, you can tell this is a crossover with a difference. A daring lower front grille and subtle satin chrome skid plate add extra excitement to the mix, while the car’s bold shape, and playful persona, clearly indicate that the new Kia XCeed is designed for drivers who live for the next thrill ahead. Additionally, the XCeed’s rakish tailgate and sleek design hides an extremely practical and well packaged interior.

All occupants are treated to ample head, leg and elbow room, while a 426-litre boot (31-litres more than the Kia Ceed hatchback) ensures that passengers and their luggage can travel in comfort, and style. There are lots of storage area troughout the cars cabin too, while supportive seats and an ergonomically-efficient dashboard completes the high quality look, and feel, of the interior.

On The Road

On the road, my test car admirably demonstrated how well its 280Nm of torque translates into terrific pulling power — even in high gears, providing the car with competent cruising ability, along with excellent refinement on the move too.

Capable of sprinting from 0-100km/h in 11.4-seconds, the CRDi engine can reach a top speed of 190km/h, while returning a fuel consumption figure as low as 3.8l/100km on a combined driving cycle (based on NEDC2 test procedure figures).

Overall ride comfort is great, while the car retains its composure through bends, and when driving over speed ramps or uneven surfaces. The raised ride height of the new XCeed, along with its rugged off-road appearance and striking good looks, will certainly appeal to families looking for a crossover with style and substance in equal measure.

Pricing

The new Kia XCeed was created to exceed expectations in the highly competitive CUV market, and with prices starting from just €26,345 (ex-delivery) it offers outstanding value for money too. Kia’s comprehensive 7-Year/150,000km warranty comes as standard across the entire Kia passenger car range. The new Kia XCeed is on sale now.

