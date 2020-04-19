Kildare Property Watch: Four-bed home in Liffey Hall

A detached four-bedroom family home at 3 The Court, Liffey Hall, Newbridge, is on the market with Jordan Auctioneers.

Liffey Hall is a residential development of detached and semi-detached homes built around 2000, situated just off the Athgarvan Road and about 600m away from the town.

No 3, The Court is positioned in a quiet cul-de-sac of six houses overlooking a green area. It is approached by a cobble loc drive to front, with a west facing rear garden with wooden chalet and paved patio area.

The house was extended to the rear and now contains c1,843 sqft of spacious, well proportioned living accommodation presented in showhouse condition.

Features include maintenance free brick/dashed exterior, gas fired central heating from a condenser boiler, Honeywell home heating system with Smart phone app, double glazed windows, west facing rear garden with chalet and patio area, PVC fascia/soffits, large cobble loc driveway, a light-filled extension to the rear, high gloss fitted kitchen with quartz worktop and splashbacks, built-in wardrobes in four bedrooms and security alarm system.

The accommodation comprises an entrance hall, sittingroom, familyroom, TV room, kitchen/dining/ living area, utility room and toilet on the ground floor. Upstairs there are four bedrooms, main bedroom ensuite, and a family bathroom.

Guide price

The home is for sale through Liam Hargaden of Jordan Auctioneers (045 433550) who is guiding €380,000 and can be contacted for further information or appointments.