Chance to win a €50 One 4all voucher in Youth Media Awards launched in conjunction with KildareNow and Leinster Leader

Secondary school students living in Co Kildare and West Wicklow are invited to enter the Youth Media Awards organised in conjunction with KildareNow, the Leinster Leader and the South Western Regional Drugs and Alcohol Task Force (SWRDATF).

The competition is aimed at encouraging discussion of substance related issues.

Entrants are asked to produce a piece of original content relating to drugs, alcohol and associated issues.

The winner receives a €50 One4all Voucher and publication in either the Leinster Leader or the KildareNow news website and the www.swrdatf.ie website.

The closing date is May 8.

See full details below: