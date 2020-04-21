LATEST: Small jump in number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Kildare

A smaller than usual number of further cases of Covid-19 - five - have been confirmed as diagnosed in County Kildare. That brings the total number of cases confirmed in the county to 822, as of midnight on Sunday, April 19 - the latest date for which county breakdowns are available. The previous day had seen a rise of 54 cases reported

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has said that a further 44 people with Covid-19 have died in Ireland. There have now been 730 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

An additional 388 cases of the virus were confirmed by Irish laboratory testing. There is now a total of 16,040 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

It has also been confirmed that 8,377 of the first 15,186 cases reported - or 55% - have recovered fully.