Shocking! Gardaí catch motorist doing over 200km/h on a major motorway in Ireland

Wow!

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

CREDIT: An Garda Síochana

Gardaí have caught a motorist doing over 200km/h on a major motorway in Ireland.

Dundalk Roads Policing Unit on Covid-19 patrol on Tuesday detected the driver of this car (pictured above) at a speed of 202km/h on the M1.

Gardaí said: "Prosecution to follow for dangerous driving."