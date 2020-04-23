Clane woman, 91, does laps of her patio to raise funds for Naas Care of the Aged

Meet Elizabeth Kenny from Clane — better known or Lizzie, or maybe Busy Lizzie to her many friends.

Well-known to those who use and work at the Naas Care of the Aged Centre at Newbridge Road, Elizabeth has taken to a spot of fundraising to celebrate her 91st birthday.

A fundraising page was launched on Go Fund Me called Lizzie's Lockdown Laps.

Elizabeth decided to raise money for the Day Care Centre, and for Naas Hospital, by doing laps of the patio section of her garden at home.

“Mam has always been so well looked after by the centre, so now she wants to help the facility,” said daughter Elizabeth.

And its been a roaring success.

Elizabeth hoped to generate €910 and she has — as well as a lot more.

The donations have been rolling in. As of there had been some 185 donations and the total amount of money raised exceeded €4,190.

Lizzie Kenny from Naas