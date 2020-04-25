LATEST: Number of Covid-19 cases in Kildare passes 1,000 mark

The number of diagnosed cases of Covid-19 in County Kildare has passed the 1,000 mark. Some 49 further cases have been confirmed, according to the latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, which include up until midnight of Thursday, April 23, the latest date for which county figures are available. That brings the total number of cases confirmed in Kildare to 1,003.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 52 people with Covid-19 have died, of which 42 were laboratory confirmed.

There have now been a total of 1,063 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 1pm Saturday, April 25, the HPSC has been notified of 377 new confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 18,561 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.