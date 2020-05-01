LATEST: Number of Covid-19 cases in Kildare tops 1,200 mark

Some 22 more cases of Covid-19 have been diagnosed in County Kildare, bringing the county's total to 1,215 confirmed cases. That figure is to midnight on Wednesday, April 29, the latest date for which county breakdowns are available.

The news comes as the Health Protection Surveillance Centre confirmed that 34 more people have died of coronavirus in Ireland - bringing the national death toll to 1,265. Another 221 cases of the virus were confirmed today, bringing the total so far to 20,833.

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 10,170 (50% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,215 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,154 cases (6%).

An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar this evening announced a roadmap to easing of Covid-19 restrictions, starting with an extension of the distance from home that people are permitted to travel from 2km to 5km.