Naas birthday boy gets ‘drive-by’ celebration

A Naas man turned 60 last Friday week and his friends got a little creative to celebrate the milestone birthday.

Pat McLoughlin, who lives in the Elmwood estate in the town, got the surprise of his life when he saw his friends get together to do a drive-by of his house.

The well-wishers made banners, tooted car horns and brought along balloons and birthday cards. And they later all had a little ‘Happy Birthday’ sing-song.

Pat works at the Pfizer pharma plant in Newbridge which regarded as an essential industry and has been very busy since the lockdown was introduced.