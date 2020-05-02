Kildare pet rescue: Lost Lucy from Naas ends up in Louth

This little dog Lucy went missing two weeks ago in the early afternoon from Naas, and was spotted a little later walking on the side of the M7 motorway. By teatime, she had ended up on the streets of Drogheda, walking around lost and no doubt confused.

Someone must have picked her up off the motorway and dropped her off in Drogheda or perhaps she got loose from her captors. We will never know.

This little lady was lucky because she was found by two very helpful young girls. They kindly took her into their care, and went door to door asking if anyone had lost their dog. But no one knew who Lucy was. So she was taken to a local vet and luckily she was microchipped and registered to her rightful owner.

Her elderly owner was over the moon that Lucy had been found and never expected her to be so far away. Lucy was collected by her owner's son and has a good bit of explaining to do!

And a big thank you to the two little girls who helped Lucy and took it upon themselves to rescue her. An act of kindness indeed. Also, thank you to Kelly who helps Drogheda Animal Rescue in times of need and reunited Lucy with her family.

But this story is a timely reminder of the importance of having your dog (and cat) microchipped and registered to its rightful owner. So many lost dogs and cats are now reunited with their owners because so many more owners have realised the importance of microchipping.

MANY THANKS TO MAXIZOO – NAAS

MaxiZoo once again is coming to the fore in helping you to help out the animal rescue group in your area. MaxiZoo is giving a 15% discount off any purchase for your local animal shelter, and will keep all items for donation until they can be collected by the named rescue group.

Maxizoo in Naas has chosen the KWWSPCA as its animal charity and if you would like to help us, we would very much appreciate any tinned dog or cat food, Gain Maintenance dry dog kibble, kitten milk, good quality collars of mixed sizes, good quality leads (not extending leads), worm, flea and tick treatments, ID discs for dog collars (engraved with KWWSPCA and 087 1279835).

Thanks in advance and thanks very much to MaxiZoo.

Help us help animals

The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) is a Registered Charity which investigates and deals with reports of cruelty and neglect to animals; family pets, wild animals and birds, and horses, ponies and donkeys, throughout County Kildare and West Wicklow. The Society is run entirely on a voluntary basis, there are no paid employees.

HELPLINE: 087 1279835

Email: kwwspca@gmail.com

Website: www.kwwspca.ie