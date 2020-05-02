LATEST: Small rise in Kildare cases of Covid-19 as further 25 deaths confirmed

A further 11 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in County Kildare today, bringing the county's total to 1,226 cases. Those figures are up to midnight on Thursday, April 30, the latest date for which county breakdowns are available.

Kildare still has the second highest incidence of coronavirus in Ireland.

Dublin had the highest number of cases as of last Thursday midnight, at 10,277 (50% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,226 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,156 cases (6%). Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 63%, close contact accounts for 34%, travel abroad accounts for 3%.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 25 people with Covid-19 have died.

There have now been a total 1,286 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11am today, the HPSC has been notified of 343 new confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 21,176 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.