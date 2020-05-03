LATEST: 1,242 cases of Covid-19 now confirmed in Kildare

There are now 1,242 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in County Kildare, according to the latest statistics from the national Health Protection Surveillance Centre. That figure is for midnight on Friday, May 1 - the latest date for which county breakdowns are available. It represents a rise of 16 cases on the previous day's tally.

A further 19 people with Covid-19 have died, bringing the country's death toll to 1,303. 330 new cases were confirmed today, bringing the total to 21,506 in Ireland.

Kildare still has the second highest number of incidents of the virus. Dublin has the highest number of cases at 10,406 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,242 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,164 cases (6%).