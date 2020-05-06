ALERT: Status Red 'extreme risk' forest fire warning has been issued for Ireland

A Status Red "extreme risk" forest fire warning has been issued for Ireland until Thursday.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has issued the Red Forest Fire warning for Ireland.

The warning was issued on the back of a "Type A" high pressure system associated with extreme fire risk potential which is currently located east of Scotland and is inducing easterly airflows over Ireland.

Fine Fuel Moisture Code levels are currently above 85 and wind speeds are likely to exceed the critical 30kmh threshold in most areas over the next 48 hours.

This type of pattern has previously been associated with extreme fire behaviour under Irish conditions.

Projected Initial Spread Index values are also in the very high range in Western areas.

This indicates a strong potential for rapid fire spread and difficulty of suppression in typical upland fuels.

Fire behaviour may be moderated by increased live growth in some areas.

Based on recent fire incidents, most ignitions risks appear to be associated with deliberate ignitions on areas where active turf cutting or illegal waste dumping is taking place.

Members of the public intending to visit forests and other recreational sites are reminded of the requirement to remain within 5km of their homes and to adhere to regulations introduced to limit the spread of Covid-19.

Vehicles should not be parked at site entrances or impede emergency service access to forest roads.

This risk condition is currently forecast to peak between Tuesday 05/05/2020 and Thursday 07/05/2020.