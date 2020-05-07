LATEST: Number of Covid-19 cases in County Kildare surpasses 1,300

Thirteen new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in County Kildare, bringing the county's total to 1,302 as of midnight on Tuesday, May 5, the latest date for which county breakdowns are available. Kildare has the second-highest number of diagnosed cases in the country, after Dublin.

A further 29 people have died of Covid-19 in Ireland, bringing the death toll so far to 1,403. 137 new cases of the virus were confirmed today, bringing the total so far to 22,385.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “The reproduction number is between 0.5 -0.6. We have achieved our goal of suppressing the spread of the disease, it was not easy for anyone but there is no question that our collective effort has saved lives.

“Now we look to the pattern of COVID-19 going forward, as we attempt to ease restrictions. These weeks are just as important as the first weeks of our response. Our behaviours are crucial in maintaining our progress and keeping the reproduction number below 1.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said; “The number of ICU admissions, new cases and deaths is now falling and has been for over a week. This is driven by a reduction of transmission of the virus in the community and reinforces the importance of our behaviours going forward.”