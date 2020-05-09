Kildare Property Watch: Substantial home for sale in family-friendly Naas estate

A four-bedroom semi-detached home at a well-established, family-friendly Naas estate has come on the market with Sherry Fitzgerald O’Reilly

Number 142 Lakelands is set in the development beside the picturesque Naas lakes.

It is a very short walk to Naas Main Street with all its shops, restaurants and bars, both Primary and secondary schools and Naas General hospital.

This is a bright and airy home, deceptively spacious, with large windows maximising the light into each room. The house offers spacious family-friendly accommodation including entrance hall, living room, dining room, kitchen, guest wc, and garage.

The garage off the hall is perfect for conversion to a fifth bedroom or study, while the large garden offers an opportunity to extend the property even further.

Upstairs there are four bedrooms, and a bathroom. This property comes with an asking price of €298,500 and enquiries may be made to Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly on 045 866466 or info@sfor.ie.