LATEST: Small rise in number of Covid-19 cases in Kildare

There has been a small rise in the number of Kildare cases of Covid-19 in Kildare, as reported this evening. Just five new cases were reported in the latest batch of figures, bringing the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the county to 1,317. The figures are as of midnight on Thursday, May 7, the latest date for which county breakdowns are available.

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 10,948 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,317 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,205 cases (5%).

A further 18 people with Covid-19 have died, bringing the death toll in Ireland to 1,446.

As of 11am this morning, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 219 new confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 22,760 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.