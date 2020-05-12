LATEST: Six new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in County Kildare

Just six new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in County Kildare, bringing the county's total to 1,337 diagnosed cases as of midnight on Sunday, May 10, the latest date for which county breakdowns are available.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 24 people with Covid-19 have died, bringing the country's death toll to 1,488 cases.

As of 11am on Tuesday, May 12, the HSPC has been notified of 107 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, bringing the total so far diagnosed in the country to 23,242.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “We are continuing to examine the progress of the disease and though we are still making progress, which is giving us real encouragement, we need to keep going. We still have 70 people in ICU and over 500 people in hospital. We have more work to do.”

Rachel Kenna, Deputy Chief Nursing Officer, Department of Health, said: “Today marks International Nurses Day and 2020 is also International Year of the Nurse and Midwife. We did not expect to be marking this year amidst a Global Pandemic, however, our fellow nurses and midwives have risen to the challenge and remain a vital resource to our health service.

“Our nurses and midwives are working in high risk situations on a daily basis, delivering care in PPE, making personal sacrifices and continuing to provide compassionate care in a stressful environment.

“The public actions over the last number of weeks have meant nurses and midwives can continue to deliver care to those who need it. Please continue to support them during this time, hold firm and stay safe.”