Local hospices combine to launch urgent public appeal for donations during Covid-19

Together for Hospice, The National Hospice Movement, the new official fundraising body for Specialist hospice and palliative care providers in Ireland, has been officially launched by broadcaster Marty Morrissey.

The launch coincides with an urgent national fundraising appeal. During these unprecedented and difficult times, with such uncertainty surrounding fundraising events and campaigns, hospices nationwide need support now more than ever, and people are being encouraged to donate what they can to support their local hospice.

Together for Hospice, The National Hospice Movement consists of 26 independent Specialist hospice and palliative care services providers at the heart of local communities all across Ireland. Hospice care or specialist palliative care focuses on supporting people of all ages to live well with an illness that is life limiting and enabling them to achieve the best quality of life possible, whilst also supporting their families and loved ones. Hospices deliver care in a number of settings from in-patient units and in patients’ own homes through the provision of specialist palliative homecare as well as in acute hospitals and nursing homes.

To date, the independent groups have worked together on two national fundraising campaigns, Hospice Sunflower Days, which is celebrating its 30th year this year and Ireland’s Biggest Coffee Morning for Hospice together with Bewleys, which will be in its 28th year in 2020.

Through these fundraising initiatives over €55million has been raised for hospice and palliative care services throughout the country and going forward all funds raised locally by the new national movement will continue to stay locally. By supporting Together for Hospice, the National Hospice Movement, supporters and sponsors will be directly supporting frontline hospice care across Ireland.

Speaking about the launch, Marty Morrissey, said, “I am honoured to officially launch this ground-breaking new initiative Together for Hospice. Hospice care touches the lives of so many and this movement brings together such an important service under one umbrella for fundraising.”

Audrey Houlihan, Chairperson of Together for Hospice, The National Hospice Movement, and CEO at Our Lady’s Hospice & Care Services, commented, “We are delighted to unveil our new national group identity, Together for Hospice, with our shared mission and vision being to provide the highest quality, person-centred palliative care services for all those who need it across Ireland. Hospice providers have come together in partnership, strength and unity so we can deliver the best care for our patients.

“Fundraising, particularly now during these unprecedented and challenging times, plays a vital role in the delivery of these services so by launching our new fundraising body our aim is to increase awareness and build even further support for our local hospices.”

To find out more information you can log on to www.togetherforhospice.ie where you will find contact details for your local hospice.