Animal rescue: Lockdown demand for puppies and kittens

The KWWSPCA has been inundated with requests for puppies and kittens. Never before have they been so much in demand.

The main reason, of course, is that children are now at home and many parents are having to stay home too, and it seems like a great time to get a puppy or kitten for the family. However, in so many cases, the children will (hopefully) be back at school in September and the parents will be back at work.

The kitten or puppy will have grown and now be left at home all day, bored and without the constant company it has become use to. While a cat can cope better with being left on its own, a puppy or young dog will get very distressed if left for long periods without human contact. Please think very carefully, when considering adopting a cat or dog in these difficult times, about what its life will be like when things go back to normal. Animals are not playthings to amuse the children when they are bored and then be discarded when no longer needed.

Cat and Kittens found

So many cats are having kittens at this time of the year because their owners have not had them neutered. Some of the cats, of course, are wild and don’t have owners, but many of them are family pets and their owners should take better care of them. It is so important to get all pet cats, male and female, neutered as soon as they are old enough to stop the large number of unwanted kittens being born. This also applies to semi-wild cats that people feed in their gardens.

Many kittens do not survive very long because they die of starvation, disease, injury or they are attacked but other adult cats. So much suffering and distress could be avoided if people took more care of their cats.

This young cat pictured above was recently found in a shed in Athy with a litter of very young kittens. No one knows where she came from.

She is being a good mother but she is one of the lucky ones because she is now being helped to rear her kittens and they will get the necessary vaccinations and found good homes when they are old enough. But so many other kittens are not so lucky.

Dog of the Week — Blossom

Blossom is a lovely one-year-old dog who is looking for her forever home. We believe she may be labrador/Japanese Akita cross. Blossom can be nervous on initially meeting new people, but she soon comes around and once she does, she is very affectionate.

She is a bouncy dog but she is very gentle on the lead and loves her walks. She should go to a home with a family who has experience of big dogs as she needs some training.

Due to the fact that she is inclined to jump up we are looking for a home where the children are no younger than 14 years of age. Blossom is house trained. She has been chipped (chip number 972274000277140, origin Ireland), spayed and fully vaccinated.

If you are interested in adoption please email kwwspca@gmail.com to request a pre adoption form. We ask for a minimum donation of €150 to partly offset our veterinary and other fees. A dog licence and collar tag are required to complete the adoption and a secure garden is necessary.

The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) is a registered charity which investigates and deals with reports of cruelty and neglect to animals; family pets, wild animals and birds, and horses, ponies and donkeys, throughout County Kildare and West Wicklow. The Society is run entirely on a voluntary basis, there are no paid employees.

