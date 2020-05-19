Newbridge's Whitewater SC backs guide dog fundraising campaign

Whitewater Shopping Centre continue to partner with Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind and remind everyone to support them especially this year as fundraising efforts are curtailed as a result of lock-down .

In 2018 a campaign which supported the training of a Guide Dog from birth to placement with a client was extremely successful.

Customers followed the progress of Henry Shadow Lucky via social media through training and growing. To the delight of all in Whitewater he made the grade and was placed with a client who regularly drops into Whitewater.

Ingrid Ryan, Manager of The Whitewater Centre said, "We would like to thank all our customers who have helped to support this wonderful charity and the training of ‘Henry Shadow Lucky’. We look forward to welcoming shoppers to help support the training of another puppy."

Whitewater Shopping Centre and their customers have raised €35,000 to date. Huge congratulations to Newbridge Volunteers Philomena and Tom Geoghegan who have been instrumental in raising much needed funds in the Newbridge area.