Plenty of online activities for Kildare's Biodiversity Week

Kildare Biodiversity Week, which was due to run until next Sunday, May 24, has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

This year, with the support of the Library Service and KFM, Biodiversity Week is going online. Kildare County Council are actively encouraging people to get involved with biodiversity.

Some of the events include:

Biodiversity and the Climate with Nikita Coulter

Environmental scientist Nikita Coulter presents this series of short videos for pupils from 3rd to 6th class which will take them gently through the two most topical issues of the present day – Biodiversity and the Climate. The videos will include discussions on what these two issues are, how they are connected and what we can do to protect them. They will also feature short workshops on how to make seed pots from old toilet roll tubes and a weathervane from other household items.

Showing at 11am every weekday morning during Biodiversity Week (Mon 18 to Fri 22 May) on the Kildare County Library Service Facebook page with a follow-up video answering questions and comments on Friday, May 29, at 11am.

KFM radio

During the week KFM will be interviewing member of Biodiversity Groups active in Kildare. This will be an opportunity for people to hear about the groups, what they do and how you can get involved with them. Interviewees will include Paddy Sheridan of Wild Kildare; Leinster Leader columnist Nuala Madigan who is an environmental education officer with the Irish Peatland Conservation Council; Anna Collins of Kildare Bat Group; Paul Leighton of Kilcullen Pollinator Group; Neil Bourke of Kildare Bird Watch Ireland; and Lucy Bell of Kildare Forest Schools.

Kildare's Wild Places: Where the Wild Things Are, by Crossing The Line Films, produced and presented by local wildlife expert Juanita Browne, will be on Kildare Focus each day at 2.20pm.

Today, May 20, to mark World Bee Day, Pollinators.ie are hosting a series of free online events.