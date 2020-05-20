PICTURE: Naas Gardaí catch driver using mobile phone on N7
Pricey phone call
CREDIT: An Garda Síochána
The driver of this car (pictured above) has been caught by Gardaí using a mobile phone on a major roadway in Ireland.
A Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued for the offence which occurred on the N7 this week.
Naas RPU detected the driver of this car using mobile phone— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) May 20, 2020
while driving y/day on the N7, FCPN issued.#WashYourHands#PhysicalDistancing pic.twitter.com/wmKxheyoqE
