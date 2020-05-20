Kildare Filipino community organises fundraiser for orphans after dad dies of Covid-19

The west Kildare community has rallied around a Filipino family whose father has died of Covid-19.

Miguel Plangca and his family lived at Bluetown in Allenwood North.

The 55-year-old worked at the Birds Eye food plant at the IDA industrial estate at Monread Road, Naas.

According to the Philippine Consulate in Dublin, Mr Plangca is the second Philippines native to die from Covid-19 in Ireland and he passed away after battling the disease for 41 days.

A native of Ozamis city, he was a father of five children - Stephanie, Mikee, Michael, John and Chekie.

“Miguel was a quiet but very giving man who was well loved and will be deeply missed,” the consulate said in a social media post. A private cremation took place on Friday last.

A GoFundMe page fundraiser has been set up by the Kildare Filipino Community president Aina Conway.

It opened three days ago with a goal of raising €5,000 and has now raised over €21,000.

Tragedy

The deceased man lost his wife six years ago and his children, some of whom attend schools in the local area, are now orphaned.

The children are now staying with an aunt.