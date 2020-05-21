Wedding bells: 145 same sex unions in Kildare in five years since Marriage Equality referendum

Same sex marriages are proving popular in County Kildare.

In fact County Kildare is fourth on the list which means that more same sex marriages have taken place here than in any other county outside of the cities of Dublin and Cork,apart from Wicklow. Same sex marriages became legal and recognised on November 16, 2015, with the first marriage ceremony of same sex couples taking place the following day.

This law change followed a referendum in May of that year when 62% or 1.2 million of those entitled to vote throughout Ireland voted in favour of amending the constitution.

Every constituency — with the exception of Roscommon South Leitrim — voted for same sex unions to be recognised in marriage. In the Kildare North constituency 70% of the electorate voted in favour with 30% against while in Kildare South there was less support. Some 66% of votes were in favour of the amendment with 34% voting the other way.

In total there have been 145 same-sex marriages in Kildare since the referendum.

There were 23 male same sex marriages in 2016 but this fell to 14 the following year. The numbers for 2018 and 2019 were 22 and 16 respectively — making a total of 75. There have been a total of 70 female same sex marriages. Again the highest number was in 2016 (22), followed by 20 the following year, 13 in 2018 and 15 last year — bringing the total to 70.

In Offaly there have been a total of 14 marriages — eight male and six female between 2016 and 2019.