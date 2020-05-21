Door falls off Irish Air Corps helicopter flying over Clondalkin

The rear door of an Irish Air Corps air ambulance helicopter fell off over Clondalkin while the aircraft was returning to Casement Aerodrome this evening.

In a statement, the Defence Forces confirmed that the rear door of the Emergency Aeromedical Service helicopter detached at approximately 5.52pm this evening, Thursday, May 21, and landed in Moyle Park, Clondalkin - a school grounds.

"Nobody on the ground, or in the air, was injured in the incident.The crew of the AW139 helicopter had successfully completed a life saving mission to a Dublin hospital and were returning to Baldonnel for fuel.

"The area in which the door fell was secured by Defence Forces personnel and An Garda Siochana within five minutes of the incident and an investigation team were on scene within thirty minutes. Once the area has been analysed the door will be removed and transported to Baldonnel.

"The EAS service will recommence tomorrow, as normal, with a replacement aircraft and crew. A full investigation will be conducted into the cause of this incident."