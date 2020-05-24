Creative competition in aid of the Michael Mullan Cancer Fund

Calling all budding writers! While in isolation during the Covid-19 pandemic, why not exercise your creative minds and try your hand at poetry, flash fiction or a short story to enter one of the Michael Mullan Writing Competitions, all for an excellent cause.

Entry is €15 for a short story and €10 for flash fiction or poetry, with some great prizes up for grabs, with the entry fees going to the Michael Mullan Cancer Fund.

First prize in the Short Story competition is €200 and the second prize winner will get €50.

For the Flash Fiction and Poetry competition, first prize is €100 and second prize is €50.

This is an open competition for Short Stories, Flash Fiction and Poetry on any subject matter with a closing date of Thursday, July 16, 2020.

The judges this year are John MacKenna, Caroline E. Farrell and Niamh Boyce.

You will be exploring your literary talents in aid of a great cause.

Michael Mullan (28) is from Kildare and is battling cancer for the third time. As there are no treatment options available for him in Ireland, his family and friends are fundraising so he can continue receiving life-saving treatment in Boston.

Michael is currently on chemotherapy and has just started on a new immunotherapy regime. In addition, he is due to start radiation therapy next week.

The competition is open to everyone, beginners, experienced writers and secondary school students of 16 years of age or more.

The winners will be announced at a special Awards event in Naas Community Library in the autumn, as part of the Kildare Readers' Festival (Covid permitting).

Full details of the competitions are available at www.michaelmullan cancerfund.com/ writing-competitions.