LATEST: Five new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare as nine deaths reported

Five new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in County Kildare. Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,894 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,440 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,395 cases (6%), as of midnight on Sunday, May 24.

There were nine reported deaths from the virus today. There have now been a total 1,615 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Another 37 cases were reported. There is now a total of 24,735 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “As of midnight Monday 25 May, 325,795 tests have been carried out. Over the past week, 30,169 tests were carried out and of these 633 were positive, giving a positivity rate of 2.1%.

“NPHET will meet on Thursday 28th May where further consideration will be given to broadening the case definition.”