LATEST: Number of Kildare Covid-19 cases rises by 13 today

The number of cases of Covid-19 rose by 13 in Kildare today, according to the latest figures released this evening. Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,961 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,451 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,408 cases (6%). Those figures are accurate as of midnight Monday, the latest date for which county breakdowns are available.

Another 17 people with the virus have died. There have now been a total 1,631 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Tuesday, May 26, the HPSC has been notified of 73 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 24,803 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “To date, 90% of confirmed cases diagnosed with Covid-19 have recovered. But we cannot afford to stop the hard work involved in suppressing this virus.

“Covid-19 is a new disease. Ireland and the world understand more about the virus now than we did at the outset of this crisis. What we do know is that hand washing, social distancing and knowing when to self-isolate do work.

“These measures are the most effective tool we have to keep this virus suppressed and keep up this recovery rate. We know that the vast majority of Irish people understand this, and that they are staying the course with us as we continue to keep case numbers as low as possible.”

Dr Siobhán Kennelly, HSE National Clinical Advisor and Group Lead for Older Persons: “Covid-19 is having an impact on everyone in Ireland. We understand that as the country reopens in phases, people may be anxious. If we all maintain social distance, wash our hands well and often and know when to self-isolate, together we will keep this virus suppressed.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “What we do today has a direct effect on tomorrow. In order to prevent any second wave of Covid-19 from occurring, we need to remain vigilant and cautious. Continuing to follow the core public health advice is the best way to protect our most vulnerable now and in future.”