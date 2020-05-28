'Unprecedented collapse' in overseas travel to and from Ireland over Covid-19 crisis

April 2020 saw an unprecedented collapse in overseas travel to and from Ireland as the effects of the COVID-19 crisis deepened, according to the Central Statistics Office.

There were 16,100 arrivals in April 2020 and 17,800 departures. This compares with monthly travel of more than 1.7 million in each direction, in April 2019, an annual fall of 99%.

Of the 16,100 persons arriving in Ireland, 12,100 (75.2%) arrived by air and 4,000 (24.8%) arrived by sea. Of the 17,800 persons departing Ireland, 12,800 (72.2%) departed by air and 4,900 (27.8%) departed by sea.

Of those arriving in Ireland in April 2020, 9,300 (57.8%) came by cross-channel routes, 3,500 (21.7%) by continental routes, 1,200 (7.5%) by transatlantic routes and 2,100 (13.0%) by other overseas routes.

The corresponding figures for those departing Ireland were 8,800 (49.4%), 7,300 (41.0%), 500 (2.8%) and 1,200 (6.7%) respectively.

The most important staging countries for persons travelling overseas to Ireland were Great Britain (9,300), the Netherlands (1,200) and the United States (1,100).

The most important staging countries for persons travelling overseas from Ireland were Great Britain (8,800), the Netherlands (2,000) and France (1,400).

For the year-to-date (January-April), 3,101,300 persons arrived in Ireland from overseas and 3,063,100 persons departed. These represent decreases of 44.4% and 45.1% respectively compared to the same period in 2019