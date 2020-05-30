LATEST: No new cases of Covid-19 reported in Kildare

No new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Kildare this evening. The figures, as of midnight last Thursday, the latest date for which county breakdowns are available, show that Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,031 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,472 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,416 cases (6%).

Nine deaths were reported today, bringing the virus death toll in the State so far to 1,651.

There were 59 new confirmed cases of Covid-19, bringing the total so far to 24,929.