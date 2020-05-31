Kildare Property Watch: Fantastic family home offers horse heaven in Maganey

Modest in appearance, Caulfields at Newtownallen, Maganey, is a fabulous family home with stables and six acres of paddocks surrounding.

It is situated in a popular equine farming townland within easy commute of the motorway and the Curragh, together with neighbouring counties Carlow, Laois and Wicklow.

It boasts a maintenance free brick exterior, double glazing, oil heating, quality fixtures and fittings throughout.

The entire property is well appointed with parking to the front and side, leading to its three stand-alone stables and tack room to the rear, while there is separate access to the paddocks proper.

The gardens are mature and part tree-lined.

The home itself consists of a reception hall; a lounge with an inset Stanley solid fuel stove; a study; a dining room with a bay window; a kitchen/ diner with fitted units and appliances; a utility room; a shower room/WC; four bedrooms, three of which are ensuite and a double-height upstairs landing with a walk-in airing press. The house also features underfloor heating throughout.

The home is on sale with Sherry Fitzgerald McDermott, Kildare town, with an asking price of €655,000.

Contact Charlie McDermott at 045 531423 or email kildare@sfmcdermott.ie.