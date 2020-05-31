Kildare Property Watch: Chance to refurbish a Celbridge cottage for sale by online auction

An opportunity to extend and refurbish an existing cottage has come on the market at Ardrass Lower, Celbridge.

The house is on approximately 10.6 acres of land, and the dwelling and land is for sale in two lots with Coonan Property.

According to the selling agent, this is indeed a rare opportunity in this highly sought-after location, just 2km from Celbridge Main Street and all local amenities.

This idyllic property offers a private, rural setting yet just a short walk or drive from bus stops, schools and Celbridge town with its abundance of bars, restaurants and amenities.

The property includes a single storey residence nestled on the edge of the land enjoying uninterrupted views across approx the land.

Although the house is in need of extensive refurbishment it is sure to attract huge interest from those looking to build or put their own stamp on a property.

With planning permission for new builds in rural areas becoming increasingly difficult to obtain many will see this as a ready-made solution.

The property is to be offered for sale by online auction through www.coonanlive.com in lots as follows:

Lot 1 comprises of the cottage on approx. 4.82 acres (1.95 ha), offering an excellent opportunity to extend and refurbish. The house is set back approximately 25 metres from the roadside.

The auction will take place on June 17 from 12pm – 1pm. The guide price for Lot 1 is €450,000.

Lot 2 comprises of approximately 5.79 acres (2.35 ha) with good road frontage and which is presently in tillage.

The auction date and time for this lot is June 17, 1pm – 2pm.

The guide price for Lot 2 is €200,000.

For further information please contact Michael Wright on 01 628 6400 or email mickw@coonan.com.