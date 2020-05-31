Gardening column: Our Bloom garden that wasn’t due to Covid-19

Thursday last week would have been the start of Bloom 2020. Wednesday would have been the much-anticipated press day - with everyone making a huge effort to get their gardens noticed and score that highly-coveted front page image.

Alas, this year it is not to be and we are so very disappointed, as for this year’s Bloom we at Caragh Nurseries had teamed up with our very good friend Andrew Dunne of Andrew Christoper Designs who had designed a garden for us. We were not only supplying the garden but we were sponsoring the garden too, so yes we actually had a ‘Caragh Nurseries Garden’.

The garden was just what my kids would call ‘the bomb’. Andrew is a genius designer, if you don’t know him do look him up, his instagram is @andrew_christoper_ design but you will definitely recognise his gardens. Take a look at his Bloom garden from two years ago. This is so very beautifully executed and, oh yes, we supplied the trees for this garden too.

This theme for this year’s garden was celebrating gardens generally. It was a gentle formation of textures and planting and you would just have loved it. We were so very excited to show you all. It was perfect for the time we were in, with gardens now playing such a big part in everyone's life. There was to be an amazing sofa with planting all around, and water.

The hardest part is that we were all ready to start the build, the stone from Italy was all en-route, wooden panels all stained and ready, the planting all timed to perfection with the feature trees picked especially to be primed to absolute perfection for the show, with or the right amount of fresh leaves.

So much goes into a show garden behind the scenes and this garden had been expertly timed to ensure that everything was just right for May 31, 2020.

Alas, I can’t show you the garden in any sort of detail as the good news is that we will most definitely be showing it at the next Bloom - which we really hope is Bloom 2021 but only time will tell. But I’ve given you a really sneaky peak at the concept renders to get a taste of what is to come.

This last week would have been the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, followed by Bloom. This is our favourite time of year and we do love showing you how to create gardens that you can be proud of. But also, for the times we are in, we must create gardens that are usable, gardens you can work in when the weather allows, gardens you can relax in, gardens you can spend time in with friends and family, and gardens you can spend quality time in.

We are finding more and more that this is the key to keeping everyone happy this year, with no promise of overseas holidays; spa and weekend breaks being very unlikely and even dining out not featuring as much on the agenda for the summer.

