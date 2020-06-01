Lockdown fitness: All the clichés about runners are true!

At this stage of the Covid-19 lockdown my kids are gone feral and my wife is pulling her hair — which now has a grey tinge and apparently has to be washed every day — out.

Long, socially-distanced queues have become a fact of life, predicted grades are discussed daily by Joe Duffy on Liveline, a pint in a cosy pub seems as distant as a trip to a sunny beach and our house is a claustrophobic mess.

As this new regime reigns and myself and my wife fight over whose turn it is to go for the pint of milk, I find that I really don’t like this phrase ‘the new normal’. There has been nothing normal about the last couple of months.

Covid-19 has turned some of us into amateur expert epidemiologists, others are self-appointed skilled supply chain managers, and a small few would even let you think they have become practiced medical doctors in the last 10 weeks. But what we all share is a new penchant for Covid-19 clichés.

As we ‘flatten the curve’ in these ‘unprecedented moments’ and as ‘we get through this together’ but “socially distanced” from each other in these ‘uncertain times’... I realise have cliché fatigue!

A cliché is a tired, stale phrase or expression that, because of overuse, has lost its impact. What was once a fresh way of looking at something feels unimaginative and dull.

Even running has more clichés than you can shake a stick at. Like ‘it won’t hurt to try’ — but it will. Just ask any runner from an Olympian to a park plodder. Running does hurt and sometimes that’s part of the fun.

‘It’s better to finish late than never’, but it’s always hard to lose to a rival and time is of the essence, especially when trying to run a personal best, because every runner’s dream, as they ‘toe the line’ is to ‘pull a fast one’.

At the start, remember that ‘a journey of a thousand miles begins with one step’. Choose a runner on the basis ‘if the shoe fits, wear it’.

So ‘get off on the right foot’ and ‘cross every bridge when you come to it’.

But ‘never judge a book by its cover’. Sometimes the runner ahead who looks really fast can barely run, and the ones that don’t look like typical runners are as ‘fast as lightning’.

As you get fitter the more you run, remember ‘distance makes the heart grow fonder’.

Never ‘quit while your ahead’, try not to get ‘caught with your pants down’ while out jogging and always remember that ‘misery loves company’ so bring somebody with you.

And, ‘last but not least’ — even the last finisher is ahead of everyone who didn’t have the courage to run.