Property Watch: Elegant living in beautiful Blessington

A home offering spacious and elegant family living in Blessington, Co Wicklow, has come on the market.

Number 1 Glenview Court features three reception rooms, five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

This imposing double fronted residence on large corner site is a true gem of a house.

It extends to an impressive 266 sq m and has been remodelled and upgraded to the highest of standards both inside and out.

No 1 has a large cobble lock front drive with ample off-street parking, double glazed PVC windows, an alarm system, a large kitchen/dining/living room with bi-folding doors opening onto a patio, a Timbercraft fitted kitchen with granite worktops and centre island, bespoke feature lighting inside and out, Sliderobe wardrobes, marble and wooden flooring and high spec tiling in the bathrooms and en-suites.

The home is highly energy efficient and it has a B3 energy rating.

The estate, which is a walk from the main street of Blessington village, is approached by large stone entrance piers. It comprises of just 22 detached houses all located around a large green area with a private tennis court for residents’ use.

According to the selling agent, this is rare find and early viewing of this outstanding home is highly recommended.

The home is on the market for offers in the region of €495,000.

For more information, please contact JP&M Doyle, Main Street, Blessington, on 045 865568 or see www.jpmdoyle.ie.