LATEST: Zero new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare today

No new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Kildare today. The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of three people with Covid-19 have died. There have now been a total 1,659 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight last Tuesday, the latest date for which county breakdowns are available, the figure for Kildare cases stood at 1,419, or 6% of Ireland's total. Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,093 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,517 cases. Kildare is in third in terms of the number of cases diagnosed in the county.

As of midnight Tuesday 2 June the HPSC has been notified of 47 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 25,111 confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet again Thursday 4 June to continue its review of Ireland’s response to Covid-19. NPHET will proceed to submit recommendations to the Minister for Health.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “Our recovery rate is now at 91%. This is positive news and confirms the expectation that most people who get Covid-19 will recover. However, it remains the case that this is an unpredictable virus, and the prognosis for any one individual diagnosed, regardless of their current health, remains uncertain. Use hse.ie and gov.ie/health to stay informed and learn the behaviours that will keep you protected.”

Dr. Siobhán Kennelly, HSE National Clinical Advisor and Group Lead for Older Persons; “It is our collective responsibility to continue to support vulnerable groups in our society. Vulnerable groups include older people and people with underlying health conditions of any age. Keep a two metre distance when outdoors, maintain respiratory etiquette and continue to wash hands regularly.”