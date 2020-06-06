Animal Rescue: Can you help Ralph find a good home?

This lovely lurcher is Ralph who is about three and a half years old. He is a big lurcher, who is friendly with female dogs and loves people.

He is happiest when he is walking around with you and relaxing with you in the kitchen or sitting room. He walks well on the lead, but can be strong initially when taken out.

He needs a home where he will get adequate exercise, and ideally should have room to stretch his legs. Apartment living or a home with a very small garden will not suit him.

Ralph is chipped (chip number 972274200056412, origin Ireland), vaccinated and neutered. If you would like to offer Ralph a home please email kwwspca@gmail.com to request a pre-adoption form.

We ask for a minimum adoption donation of €150 to partly offset our veterinary expenses. A licence and collar tag are required and a secure garden is necessary. We generally do not rehome to families with children aged five and under.

If Ralph does not suit you, we have a number of other dogs available for adoption – just look at our website.

Don't leave your dog in the car in the hot weather

Please make sure you never leave your dog in your car in this hot weather — even with the windows open. The temperature in a car will soar as soon as it stops, unless it is parked in good shade, and a dog can overheat in just a few minutes.

Too many tragic accidents happen when dog owners think they will be OK because they have left a window open or have parked in shade, but all too often the window opening is not sufficient to keep the inside of the car cool enough. The sun also moves, so what started out as shade may not continue as shade.

COLLAR TAGS

Does your dog have a collar tag? As well as it being a legal requirement for a dog to be microchipped and registered, it is also a legal requirement for a dog to wear a collar and tag, with the owner’s contact details on it, whenever a dog is in public.

So many more lost dogs would be reunited quickly with their owner if they had been wearing a collar with a tag.

Most pet stores and vets supply these tags, usually for less than €10 and they can also be ordered online.

KILDARE & WEST WICKLOW SOCIETY FOR THE PREVENTION OF CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) is a Registered Charity which investigates and deals with reports of cruelty and neglect to animals; family pets, wild animals and birds, and horses, ponies and donkeys, throughout County Kildare and West Wicklow.

The Society is run entirely on a voluntary basis, and there are no paid employees.

HELPLINE -87 1279835

Email: kwwspca@gmail.com

Website: www.kwwspca.ie

Follow us on Facebook