Kildare Property Watch: Plot of land for sale near Naas

A plot of 5.6 acres of land at Green Avenue, Naas, is on the market for €80,000.

The land is located just off the R448 which is the old Kilcullen to Naas road. On the Green Avenue, the land is easily accessible to a range of locations including Naas (6.5km), Kilcullen (9km), Two Mile House (3.5km) and Newbridge (9km).

It is about 7km from the M7 Motorway and also easily accessible to the M9. The property comprises c. 2.26 hectares (5.6 acres) of agricultural land all in one block. The land is in grass with matures trees and hedgerows.

The property is outside any zoned area or settlement boundary as defined by Kildare County Council and would make an ideal site for a residence subject to obtaining the necessary planning permission.

The agents are guiding a figure of €80,000 for the entire property which is for sale by private treaty. If you require further information, please contact Jordan Auctioneers on 045 433550.